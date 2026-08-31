UPDATE 1-Missile attack on Russia's Belgorod kills two, authorities say; hits Ozon facilities

A ​missile attack killed two ‌people and ​injured 16 in the city of Belgorod close to the Russian border with Ukraine, ‌acting governor Alexander Shuvayev said on the Telegram messaging app.

Sunday's deaths followed Ukraine's hit on a commercial facility, which also set ablaze seven warehouses ‌in the city, he added. Russian online retailer Ozon said on Telegram ‌that a logistics hub and a sorting facility in Belgorod also came under attack, triggering a fire and injuring people.

It was not immediately clear whether Shuvayev ⁠and ​Ozon were referring ⁠to the same facilities. At least 38 were killed on Friday after a Russian ⁠drone attack sparked a detonation in an ammunition depot in the area of ​Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The ⁠two regularly exchange attacks on each other's infrastructure, including ports, energy and logistic facilities ⁠but ​deny deliberately targeting civilians. Reuters could not independently confirm the damage reports.

Russia's top lender, Sberbank, has approved the restructuring of a ⁠total of 6.8 billion roubles ($79 million) in loans for traders of goods via ⁠Ozon and ⁠Wildberries, another e-commerce giant that recently drew Ukraine attacks, state news agency TASS said, citing a bank ‌executive. ($1=86.1455 roubles)