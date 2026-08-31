Iran says it struck US bases in Jordan used to support Larak attack

Iran's ​armed ​forces struck ‌U.S. military bases ​in Jordan in response ‌to a U.S. attack on Larak Island, the Iranian foreign ministry ‌said in a statement ‌on Monday. The ministry said the U.S. bases in Jordan had been ⁠used ​to launch ⁠and support the attack on ⁠Larak that killed and wounded members ​of Iran's armed forces ⁠and civilians.

It said Iran would ⁠respond ​decisively to further military aggression and that the ⁠U.S. and parties supporting its ⁠actions bore ⁠full responsibility for any escalation.