Iran says it struck US bases in Jordan used to support Larak attack
Iran's armed forces struck U.S. military bases in Jordan in response to a U.S. attack on Larak Island, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday. The ministry said the U.S. bases in Jordan had been used to launch and support the attack on Larak that killed and wounded members of Iran's armed forces and civilians.
It said Iran would respond decisively to further military aggression and that the U.S. and parties supporting its actions bore full responsibility for any escalation.