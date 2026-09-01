Four people were killed and over a dozen injured in Russian air attacks ‌on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the surrounding region on Tuesday, local authorities said, in what was the sixth day in a row of strikes on the area. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said. Three people were killed and ‌another five wounded, and a fire broke out in a non-residential area of the capital, city authorities said on the ‌Telegram messaging app.

In Boryspil in the Kyiv region, one person was killed and another nine, including a child, were injured after missiles and drones damaged an apartment building and a business facility, Governor Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram. The attack marks the sixth day of attacks on Kyiv and ⁠the surrounding ​region, disrupting the daily lives ⁠of millions of people. Air raid alerts covered most of Ukraine's territory in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he held ⁠a "detailed and constructive" call with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and that the sides were working to ​finalise dates for their visit to Ukraine aimed at advancing peace efforts. Moscow shot down over a dozen drones ⁠heading in its direction, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, as Ukraine continues to retaliate on the Russian capital and regions deeper inside the country to ⁠force ​the Kremlin to end its four-and-a-half year invasion.

In Russia's Samara region, home to a number of major oil refineries some 800 km (500 miles) southeast of Moscow, an air attack damaged civilian facilities, the local governor said on Telegram. The NATO Baltic ⁠air policing mission has activated jet fighters in Latvia, and Finland has restricted air and maritime traffic close to Russia, ⁠armed forces of both countries ⁠said separately on X, as Russia's northwestern Leningrad region, home to major export ports, was shooting at drones on Tuesday.

Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians. Reuters could not independently verify the ‌damage reports.