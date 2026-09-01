Strait of Hormuz commodity vessel transits stay in single digits, data shows
The number of vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz was little changed on Monday compared with the weekend, hovering around five, preliminary ship-tracking data showed on Tuesday, below 10-day average of around 14. Four of those vessels entered the strait and one exited, data from Kpler showed.
Vessels that sail through the strait with their transponders turned off are not included in the count. No liquid tankers were among those sailing through the waterway on Monday, the data showed.
Of those that entered, one was an empty handy-sized gas tanker which reached the via the Iranian route. The other three were laden dry bulk carriers.