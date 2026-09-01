Strait of Hormuz commodity vessel transits stay in single digits, data shows

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 08:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 08:29 IST
Strait of Hormuz commodity vessel transits stay in single digits, data shows

The ​number of ​vessels sailing through ‌the Strait ​of Hormuz was little changed on Monday ‌compared with the weekend, hovering around five, preliminary ship-tracking data showed on ‌Tuesday, below 10-day average of around ‌14. Four of those vessels entered the strait and one exited, data from Kpler showed.

Vessels ⁠that ​sail ⁠through the strait with their transponders turned off ⁠are not included in the ​count. No liquid tankers were among those ⁠sailing through the waterway on Monday, the ⁠data ​showed.

Of those that entered, one was an empty handy-sized ⁠gas tanker which reached the via the Iranian ⁠route. ⁠The other three were laden dry bulk carriers.

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