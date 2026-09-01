South Korea to send 44-member disaster relief team to Nepal after floods

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 07:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 07:58 IST
South Korea to send 44-member disaster relief team to Nepal after floods

South ‌Korea will ​send a 44-member emergency relief team to Nepal to support search-and-rescue operations ‌after flooding in the Rasuwa region, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The deployment follows a request by ‌Nepal for assistance with search-and-rescue operations in the disaster-hit ‌area, the ministry said in a statement. The team, including officials from the ministry and fire agency, will leave for Nepal on ⁠a ​military transport ⁠aircraft on Tuesday and work there for about 10 days, ⁠it said.

South Korea had already dispatched a rapid response ​team to Nepal shortly after last week's devastating flood ⁠to help search for nine South Korean workers missing at a ⁠hydropower ​project. The team's initial attempts to reach the disaster zone were delayed by flight restrictions imposed ⁠by the Nepalese military. After receiving approval, the rapid response ⁠team flew ⁠aerial search missions over the suspected site starting on August 29, according to South ‌Korean ‌media.

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