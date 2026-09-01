Soccer-South Korea appoint former Spain coach Moreno as interim manager
South Korea have appointed former Spain coach Robert Moreno as interim manager to lead the national team through November, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said on Tuesday. The 48-year-old will oversee South Korea's next six matches as the KFA continues its search for a permanent replacement for Hong Myung-bo, who stepped down in June following the team's group-stage exit at the World Cup.
Hong's appointment had come under scrutiny after the KFA abandoned a months-long search involving foreign candidates and appointed him following a brief meeting. The KFA board approved Moreno's appointment at a meeting in Cheonan, with his initial contract running until November 27. The KFA said it was the first time it had selected a national team manager through an open recruitment process.
"Coach Moreno already has a deep understanding of Korean football and impresses with enthusiasm, proposing various tactical alternatives," Power Enhancement Committee Chairman Hyun Young-min said in a statement. "After a tough process, I hope the Moreno squad, appointed through a challenging process, will play a role in turning the national team's atmosphere and improving performance."
Moreno could remain in charge for the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia beginning in January, subject to the team's performances during his interim spell, the statement added. South Korea are scheduled to face Ecuador and Uruguay in September before hosting Venezuela and Uzbekistan in October. The KFA is seeking to arrange two additional fixtures during the November international window.
Moreno managed Spain in 2019 during Luis Enrique's leave of absence and later held coaching roles at French side AS Monaco, Spain's Granada and Russian club FC Sochi.