Soccer-South Korea appoint former Spain coach Moreno as interim manager

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 09:19 IST
Soccer-South Korea appoint former Spain coach Moreno as interim manager

South Korea have appointed former Spain coach ​Robert Moreno as interim manager to ​lead the national team through ‌November, the ​Korea Football Association (KFA) said on Tuesday. The 48-year-old will oversee South Korea's next six matches as the KFA continues its ‌search for a permanent replacement for Hong Myung-bo, who stepped down in June following the team's group-stage exit at the World Cup.

Hong's appointment had come under scrutiny after the KFA ‌abandoned a months-long search involving foreign candidates and appointed him following a brief meeting. The ‌KFA board approved Moreno's appointment at a meeting in Cheonan, with his initial contract running until November 27. The KFA said it was the first time it had selected a national team manager through ⁠an ​open recruitment process.

"Coach Moreno ⁠already has a deep understanding of Korean football and impresses with enthusiasm, proposing various tactical alternatives," Power ⁠Enhancement Committee Chairman Hyun Young-min said in a statement. "After a tough process, I hope the Moreno ​squad, appointed through a challenging process, will play a role in turning the ⁠national team's atmosphere and improving performance."

Moreno could remain in charge for the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia beginning ⁠in ​January, subject to the team's performances during his interim spell, the statement added. South Korea are scheduled to face Ecuador and Uruguay in September before hosting Venezuela and ⁠Uzbekistan in October. The KFA is seeking to arrange two additional fixtures during the November ⁠international window.

Moreno managed ⁠Spain in 2019 during Luis Enrique's leave of absence and later held coaching roles at French side AS Monaco, Spain's Granada and ‌Russian club ‌FC Sochi.

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Osaka brings style and steel for wining start to US Open

Tennis-Osaka brings style and steel for wining start to US Open

Global
2
WRO India National Championship 2026 Showcases How Robotics Is Preparing India's Next Generation for an AI-Powered World

WRO India National Championship 2026 Showcases How Robotics Is Preparing Ind...

Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond selloff deepens as rising energy prices stoke inflation fears

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond selloff deepens as rising energy prices stoke inflation ...

Global
4
Domestic airlines face second straight ATF price hike, fuel rate rises 5.46%

Domestic airlines face second straight ATF price hike, fuel rate rises 5.46%

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Angola’s 51% Debt Anchor: Can Fiscal Discipline Protect Growth Beyond the Oil Economy?

Powering China’s Next Growth Story: Why Renewables and Batteries Could Beat Coal by 2040

Can Tripura Become a Clean Energy Gateway? Inside Its $3 Billion Power Transformation Plan

CAR’s Development Crossroads: Why Agriculture, Energy and Jobs Must Drive the Next Growth Push

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026