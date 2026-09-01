Soccer-South Korea appoint former Spain coach Moreno as interim manager

South Korea have appointed former Spain coach ​Robert Moreno as interim manager to ​lead the national team through ‌November, the ​Korea Football Association (KFA) said on Tuesday. The 48-year-old will oversee South Korea's next six matches as the KFA continues its ‌search for a permanent replacement for Hong Myung-bo, who stepped down in June following the team's group-stage exit at the World Cup.

Hong's appointment had come under scrutiny after the KFA ‌abandoned a months-long search involving foreign candidates and appointed him following a brief meeting. The ‌KFA board approved Moreno's appointment at a meeting in Cheonan, with his initial contract running until November 27. The KFA said it was the first time it had selected a national team manager through ⁠an ​open recruitment process.

"Coach Moreno ⁠already has a deep understanding of Korean football and impresses with enthusiasm, proposing various tactical alternatives," Power ⁠Enhancement Committee Chairman Hyun Young-min said in a statement. "After a tough process, I hope the Moreno ​squad, appointed through a challenging process, will play a role in turning the ⁠national team's atmosphere and improving performance."

Moreno could remain in charge for the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia beginning ⁠in ​January, subject to the team's performances during his interim spell, the statement added. South Korea are scheduled to face Ecuador and Uruguay in September before hosting Venezuela and ⁠Uzbekistan in October. The KFA is seeking to arrange two additional fixtures during the November ⁠international window.

Moreno managed ⁠Spain in 2019 during Luis Enrique's leave of absence and later held coaching roles at French side AS Monaco, Spain's Granada and ‌Russian club ‌FC Sochi.