NATO ready to protect allied territory, Estonia foreign minister says after drone alert

​NATO reacted ​swiftly ‌and exactly ​as planned and the ‌alliance is 'vigilant and ready' to protect its territory, Estonian ‌Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna ‌said on X, after NATO scrambled fighter jets ⁠on ​Tuesday ⁠following alerts.

The NATO Baltic air ⁠policing mission briefly ​activated jet fighters in Latvia, ⁠and Finland has restricted ⁠air ​and maritime traffic close to Russia, armed ⁠forces of both countries ⁠said separately ⁠on X.