NATO ready to protect allied territory, Estonia foreign minister says after drone alert
NATO reacted swiftly and exactly as planned and the alliance is 'vigilant and ready' to protect its territory, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on X, after NATO scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday following alerts.
The NATO Baltic air policing mission briefly activated jet fighters in Latvia, and Finland has restricted air and maritime traffic close to Russia, armed forces of both countries said separately on X.