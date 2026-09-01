Heavy rainfall leads to destruction in Mayurbhanj; houses collapse, red alert issued

According to Mayurbhanj's Emergency Sub-Collector, Tapas Kumar Mohanta, a red alert for heavy rainfall was issued in the district for August 29 and 30. He stated that the district administration had alerted all Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Tehsildars, who are currently overseeing water drainage operations in low-lying areas.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 10:00 IST
Heavy rainfall leads to destruction in Mayurbhanj; houses collapse, red alert issued
Visual of destruction caused due to rainfall in Mayurbhanj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Heavy rainfall in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district caused rainwater to enter homes in several villages across the region, leading to the collapse of numerous mud houses. According to Mayurbhanj's Emergency Sub-Collector, Tapas Kumar Mohanta, a red alert for heavy rainfall was issued in the district for August 29 and 30. He stated that the district administration had alerted all Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Tehsildars, who are currently overseeing water drainage operations in low-lying areas.

"We received an advance 'Red Alert' warning from the IMD for Mayurbhanj, predicting heavy rainfall. Warnings were issued for heavy rain on August 29 and 30... An alert has been issued for low-lying areas due to the heavy downpour. The district administration has alerted all Tehsildars and BDOs, who are currently overseeing water drainage operations in these low-lying areas... Tehsildars have assessed the damage to houses and submitted reports; compensation will be provided in accordance with SDRF norms. Instructions have been issued to evacuate residents from low-lying areas if the rainfall intensifies," he told ANI. Meanwhile, according to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands as well as Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from September 1 to 6, over Gangetic West Bengal from September 1 to 3, and over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha from September 1 to 2.

Following this, rainfall activity will reduce to isolated or scattered levels over Gangetic West Bengal from September 4 to 6, and across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha from September 3 to 6. Additionally, isolated severe weather--including thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 km/h (gusting up to 60 km/h)--is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Odisha on September 1 and 2.

Moderate gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 km/h (gusting to 50 km/h) are expected over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on September 3 and 4, over Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on September 1 and 2, and over Bihar and Jharkhand from September 1 to 4. (ANI)

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