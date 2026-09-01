China stocks flat as defensive plays offset tech weakness
China stocks were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as gains in defensive sectors helped offset weakness in technology shares amid a lack of catalysts.
China stocks were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as gains in defensive sectors helped offset weakness in technology shares amid a lack of catalysts.
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