Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

GLP-1 weight loss drugs effective even at low starter doses

People taking popular GLP-1 obesity drugs who remain on low starter doses will lose some weight but ​may still experience side effects, although significantly less nausea than those who graduate to higher manufacturer-recommended doses, a new study suggests. And they are unlikely ​to experience the double-digit weight-loss percentages seen with the higher doses, the study found.

BioNTech halts mRNA colorectal ‌cancer vaccine ​trial after safety review

BioNTech SE said it will end a mid-stage study of its experimental mRNA cancer vaccine after an independent committee found the treatment was unlikely to help colorectal cancer patients live longer, sending the company's U.S.-listed shares 7.5% lower on Friday. The trial was testing whether the immunotherapy, autogene cevumeran, prevented a recurrence in patients with high-risk, mid-stage colorectal cancer who had already undergone surgery but still had traces of cancer DNA in their blood.

US FDA approves Lilly's Mounjaro ‌to reduce cardiovascular risk

Eli Lilly said on Friday the U.S. FDA has approved its diabetes drug Mounjaro to reduce the chances of heart attack or stroke in adults with type 2 diabetes who are at high risk of cardiovascular events. The approval expands the use of Mounjaro, which targets the GLP-1 protein, beyond blood sugar control. In the U.S., Lilly sells the obesity version of the drug under the brand Zepbound.

600,000 seniors have signed up for obesity drugs under new Medicare program

U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said on Monday that 600,000 seniors have signed up to receive GLP-1 weight loss medications in the first two months of ‌a new federal program created to expand access to the highly sought-after treatments. Under the so-called Medicare Bridge program, which launched in July, millions of older Americans qualify for obesity medications at just $50 a month.

China's Fosun International wins approval for ClubMed Hong Kong spin-off

Fosun International has received approval from the Hong Kong Stock ‌Exchange to proceed with the proposed spin-off and separate listing of its resort-operator unit ClubMed Lifestyle, it said late on Friday. Details of the initial public offering (IPO) are yet to be finalised, the Chinese conglomerate said in an exchange filing.

Lilly to buy Merida Biosciences for up to $2.88 billion in autoimmune drug push

Eli Lilly said on Monday it would acquire privately held Merida Biosciences for up to $2.88 billion in cash, strengthening its immunology portfolio with an experimental treatment for thyroid-related autoimmune conditions. Lilly has been on an acquisition spree following windfall profits from the success of its weight-loss drugs. Its deal spending in 2026 has outpaced that in the prior years, as the pharma giant aims to expand beyond obesity and diabetes.

Trump administration announces drug pricing deals with CSL, Astellas and others

U.S. President Donald Trump announced ⁠a new round of drug-pricing ​agreements with international pharmaceutical companies and some smaller biotechs on Monday, part of a ⁠push to make healthcare more affordable for Americans. Deals were signed with companies including Astellas, BeOne Medicines, CSL, BridgeBio, Sun Pharmaceutical, and UCB SA, Trump said in an Oval Office event with executives of the companies.

US FDA approves Takeda, Protagonist's drug for rare blood cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a first-of-its-kind drug from Takeda Pharmaceutical and Protagonist Therapeutics to treat a rare blood cancer, ⁠the health regulator said on Friday. The approval of rusfertide brings a highly anticipated, less-invasive treatment option for thousands of patients who have historically relied on frequent bloodletting procedures to manage their condition.

Teladoc appoints insurance executive Michael Grasher as CFO

Teladoc Health said on Monday it appointed Michael Grasher as its chief financial officer, bringing in an industry veteran to help the virtual ​healthcare company navigate rising demand for its insurance-covered business. Here are some more details:

Novartis pauses autoimmune cell therapy studies after deaths, WSJ reports

Novartis paused eight clinical trials of an experimental therapy targeting autoimmune and neurological disorders in late August, after three patients died, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The Swiss ⁠pharmaceutical company temporarily halted the studies after learning of three fatal cases of a severe immune response, the report said, citing a spokesman. It wasn’t immediately clear when the deaths occurred.

Kimberly-Clark seeks EU approval for $40 billion Kenvue deal

Kimberly-Clark has asked EU regulators permission for its proposed $40 billion takeover of Tylenol maker Kenvue, documents on the EU Commission's website showed. Kimberly-Clark announced the takeover in November last year.

FDA allows ⁠marketing ​of Juul's new e-cigarettes and flavored pods

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the marketing of three new 'JUUL2' e-cigarette products, the latest in a series of approvals for nicotine products the agency says may offer a lower-risk alternative to traditional cigarettes. Here are some details:

Booming weight-loss drug demand in Brazil fuels thriving black market and health fears

When Brazilian customs agents opened jars of dulce de leche aboard a tourist bus arriving from Paraguay in April, they discovered hundreds of vials of tirzepatide, the active ingredient in the popular weight-loss drug Mounjaro, mixed inside the sweet spread. The routine inspection turned into one of Brazil's largest seizures of ⁠weight-loss medications, with the total shipment exceeding 2,500 vials, according to the Federal Revenue Service. But it was hardly an anomaly.

Samsung Biologics to launch takeover bid for PolyPeptide in September

Samsung Biologics will launch its takeover offer for Swiss contract drugmaker PolyPeptide Group in September, the South Korean company said in an ⁠offer prospectus on Monday. The companies had announced in July that Samsung Biologics would launch an offer ⁠of 1.46 billion Swiss francs ($1.80 billion), with the aim of delisting PolyPeptide from the Swiss stock exchange.

Hims & Hers offers GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, men's health treatments in Australia

Telehealth company Hims & Hers said on Monday it has begun offering branded GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and other treatments to men in Australia as it continues to expand its international business. Hims finalized its acquisition of Australian digital health platform Eucalyptus, including its Sydney-based men's telehealth brand Pilot, earlier this year.

More than 6,000 people infected ‌with Ebola in Congo, government figures show

The number of confirmed ‌Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has passed the 6,000 mark, government data showed on Monday. The epidemic has become the largest in the central African ​country's history, surpassing the previous worst outbreak that lasted from 2018 to 2020.