One person killed in Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod region, acting governor says

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 11:08 IST
One person killed in Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod region, acting governor says

‌One ​civilian ‌was killed ‌in ‌a Ukrainian ⁠attack ​on ⁠Russia's Belgorod ⁠region, ​acting governor Alexander ⁠Shuvayev ⁠said ​on ⁠Tuesday.

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