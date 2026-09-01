One person killed in Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod region, acting governor says
One civilian was killed in a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod region, acting governor Alexander Shuvayev said on Tuesday.
One civilian was killed in a Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod region, acting governor Alexander Shuvayev said on Tuesday.
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