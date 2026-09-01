European stocks muted as bond selloff continues; Reckitt jumps

European ​shares were little changed on Tuesday as a renewed bonds selloff weighed on markets, while positive corporate updates limited losses.

The ‌pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.04% at 651.35 points by 0729 GMT. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.4% as trading resumed after Monday's bank holiday. Germany's DAX slipped 0.2%, while France's ‌CAC 40 gained 0.4%. Global bond yields hit major new highs on Tuesday as renewed fighting ‌in the Middle East lifted oil prices and investors worried about inflation and braced for a slew of interest rate hikes.

Germany's 30-year government bond yield rose to a fresh 15-year high, while France's 30-year yield climbed ⁠anew ​to touch its highest ⁠since 2008. A prolonged fighting in the Middle East that has driven up energy prices as well as ⁠hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh last week has prompted investors to price in interest ​rate hikes. Traders largely expect the European Central Bank to hike rates in ⁠September, LSEG data showed.

Euro zone inflation figures for August, which could offer fresh clues on the interest ⁠rate ​trajectory, are expected later in the day. Energy stocks rose 1.4%,as Brent crude traded around $92 a barrel.

Reckitt Benckiser Group added 5.2% after a jury favoured the company in its ⁠trial over claims the company failed to warn that its products for premature babies could ⁠cause a deadly bowel ⁠disease. Shares of Air Liquide climbed 3.8% after media reports said activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in the French multinational ‌company.