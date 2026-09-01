Russia says its response to any hostile action in the Baltic will be devastating
Russia will deliver a devastating response to any hostile action against it in the Baltic region, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"In the event of a further escalation of the military-political situation in the Baltic region, it must be emphasized once again: Russia’s response to the instigators of reckless anti-Russian ventures will be decisive. And they need to know this - it will be devastating for them," Zakharova told reporters at her weekly briefing.