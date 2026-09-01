Russia says its response to any hostile action in the Baltic will be devastating

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 13:12 IST
Russia says its response to any hostile action in the Baltic will be devastating

​Russia will deliver ‌a devastating ​response to any hostile ‌action against it in the Baltic region, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman ‌Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"In the ‌event of a further escalation of the military-political situation in ⁠the ​Baltic ⁠region, it must be emphasized once ⁠again: Russia’s response to ​the instigators of reckless anti-Russian ventures ⁠will be decisive. And they ⁠need to ​know this - it will be devastating ⁠for them," Zakharova told reporters at ⁠her ⁠weekly briefing.

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