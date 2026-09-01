"Must transform our geography into shared opportunities," PM Modi at 26th SCO summit in Bishkek

PM Modi on Tuesday addressed the 26th SCO summit in Bishkek. In his address, PM reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward to resolve conflicts. He stressed the need for zero tolerance towards terrorism and also emphasized that there should be no double standards in fight against terrorism. Posting about his address on X, the Prime Minister said, "Addressed the SCO Summit in Bishkek. This Summit is special because we are marking 25 years since the start of SCO. Here are the points I've raised in the Summit: It's time to look at the SCO agenda for the next 25 years. India's position is clear...We must transform our shared geography into shared opportunities. We must work on the three pillars of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.

"Key to realising the SCO vision is fighting the menace of terrorism. We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens. Countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy and provide shelter and support to to terrorists must receive a strong message that terrorism can never be a strategic asset," he added. The PM highlighted the importance of connectivity, technology, innovation, startups and youth engagement. He also announced India's readiness to host the first SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum.

"Strong and reliable connectivity further shared development. India supports all initiatives that connect markets, facilitate trade and open new avenues for development. The real measure of our success should be: How many new opportunities have our efforts created for young people? How many new markets have opened for our entrepreneurs? How much have our farmers benefited from technology? And how much has the quality of life of our citizens improved," he said. PM Modi also called for the 10-member bloc to transform its 25-year foundation of dialogue and cooperation into "tangible outcomes," urging member states to turn their "shared geography into shared opportunities" amid global uncertainty and instability.

PM Modi said, "In these 25 years, we have prepared a strong foundation for cooperation. Now, in the next 25 years, our goal must be to transform this cooperation into tangible outcomes." "Today, when the world is passing through uncertainty and instability, we must turn our shared geography into shared opportunities. Through our efforts, we must bring positive changes to the lives of our people, " he added. (ANI)