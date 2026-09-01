Russia, at tense point in ties with UK, says it will name new ambassador 'in due course'

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 13:40 IST
Russia, at tense point in ties with UK, says it will name new ambassador 'in due course'

Russia ​said on Tuesday it ​would announce a ‌new ambassador ​to Britain in due course, weeks after its previous envoy ‌left London at a time of exceptional tension in bilateral ties. The departure of Andrei Kelin in July, after ‌more than seven years in the post, prompted ‌media speculation - denied by the embassy - that Moscow was downgrading diplomatic relations with Britain.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters ⁠that the ​naming ⁠of a new ambassador was the prerogative of President Vladimir Putin ⁠and the procedure for the appointment was not a ​public matter. She said Kelin had served through an ⁠extremely difficult period "in the face of British efforts to completely ⁠dismantle bilateral ​relations".

Britain is a leading ally of Ukraine and provides it with weapons including missiles and ⁠drones. Russia warned Britain last month that it would face ⁠unspecified "consequences" ⁠for supplying drones that were used by Ukraine to attack Russian territory.

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