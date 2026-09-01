Death toll in Nepal flood tops 1,000
At least 1,003 people have died in Nepal in the devastating flash flood that hit the Himalayan country's border region with China last week, Nepal's disaster management authority said on Tuesday.
At least 1,003 people have died in Nepal in the devastating flash flood that hit the Himalayan country's border region with China last week, Nepal's disaster management authority said on Tuesday.
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