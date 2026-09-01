Pakistan: Karachi's power crisis deepens as long outages push poor families to brink

Residents in North Karachi, Nazimabad and parts of Gulistan-i-Jauhar reported facing between 16 and 24 hours of loadshedding.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 15:02 IST
Pakistan: Karachi's power crisis deepens as long outages push poor families to brink
Pakistan: Buildings seen in Karachi during a country-wide blackout (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Rights activists and civil society representatives have raised alarm over prolonged electricity outages in Karachi, saying excessive loadshedding is placing an unfair burden on low-income households and disrupting education, work and basic hygiene, as reported by Dawn. According to Dawn, speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, organised by the Civil Society Collective for Clean Energy for Karachi, the speakers said extended power cuts had made routine activities such as cooking, bathing, washing clothes and maintaining household cleanliness increasingly difficult. The speakers said widespread protests and traffic disruptions were witnessed across Karachi during the week starting August 24, with residents of Lyari, the old city areas protesting against what they described as unusually long power outages.

Residents in North Karachi, Nazimabad and parts of Gulistan-i-Jauhar reported facing between 16 and 24 hours of loadshedding. The speakers also pointed to K-Electric's published schedule, claiming that more than 615 feeders were listed for outages of up to 12 hours a day, potentially affecting about a third of the city's feeders. Qazi Khizer of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said prolonged outages were worsening the condition of working-class communities. He also linked electricity shortages to rising mental stress, arguing that reliable power should be treated as an essential service rather than a privilege.

Karachi Union of Journalists President Tahir Hassan Khan questioned the outcomes of K-Electric's privatisation, saying claims of technological and operational improvements had not translated into dependable electricity supplies. Social activist Najma Maheshwari highlighted the disproportionate impact on women in Lyari, where electricity shortages were also affecting water availability, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee's niece found dead at father's residence in Birbhum's Rampurhat: Police

Mamata Banerjee's niece found dead at father's residence in Birbhum's Rampur...

India
2
WRAPUP 3-Nepal flood death toll crosses 1,000, rescuers reach remote areas

WRAPUP 3-Nepal flood death toll crosses 1,000, rescuers reach remote areas

Global
3
Adelaide Strikers ropes in star all-rounder Ben Stokes in big-money BBL signing

Adelaide Strikers ropes in star all-rounder Ben Stokes in big-money BBL sign...

Global
4
Reliance Consumer Products enters ice cream market with launch of Bombay Creamery

Reliance Consumer Products enters ice cream market with launch of Bombay Cre...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Rain, Less River Water: A Growing Himalayan Hydrology Puzzle

Simple Future for Cell Microscopy: AI Generates Multiple Biological Views From One Hologram

Dancing Through Emotions: Traditional Movement Boosts Children’s Mental Wellbeing

From the Cornea to the Brain: How Dry Eye Disease May Be Linked to Anxiety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026