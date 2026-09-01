Soccer-Napoli's McTominay ruled out for a month due to heart problem
Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay will be sidelined for a month due to a minor heart issue that will require surgery, the Italian Serie A club said on Tuesday.
Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay will be sidelined for a month due to a minor heart issue that will require surgery, the Italian Serie A club said on Tuesday.
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