MNS workers gather outside Amit Thackeray's residence to "welcome" BJP protesters over PM Modi photo controversy

High drama unfolded outside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's residence, 'Shivtirth', as a large number of party workers gathered on Monday to "welcome" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers following reports of a planned protest. The tension follows a controversy involving Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray, who allegedly removed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from a Pune college office, sparking a backlash from the BJP.

Speaking to ANI about the situation, MNS leader Mahindra Bhanushali said, "We heard that BJP workers were coming here to protest against Amit Thackeray. So, we are standing here to 'welcome' them. Come on, we are ready to receive you. But so far, no one has shown up; it's just rumours that they are coming. When will they arrive? Come quickly; all MNS workers are waiting for you." Defending Amit Thackeray's action, Bhanushali added, "First of all, I want to tell the spokespersons who are discussing this--tell PM Narendra Modi that his photo was placed at the same level as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Amit Thackeray removed it, and he did the right thing. No one can be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, be it the Prime Minister or the President. That's why Amit Thackeray removed it. If Maharaj's photo was above and the PM's photo below, Amit Thackeray understands protocol; he knows he is the country's Prime Minister and his photo can be there. But you placed it at the same level as Maharaj. What Amit Thackeray did was absolutely right."

Bhanushali further issued a stern warning to the BJP Yuva Morcha, saying, "Stop giving empty threats. Tell us where we should come instead. But if you come here, bring a few ambulances with you; otherwise, you might have trouble getting back." MNS leader Avinash Jadhav echoed the sentiment, describing Raj Thackeray's residence as a "temple."

"Who is the Prime Minister? Is he a God? Even 15-year-old kids mock the PM in the alleys. Who will you stop? Amit Thackeray removed the photo to maintain the honour of Shivaji Maharaj. Raj Thackeray's government will soon be in power; that's for sure. We have made all the arrangements. We are ready with oil and ghee to 'welcome' them. If you try to come to 'Shivtirth'--which is like a temple to us--to protest, we can't guarantee you'll return in the same condition you came," Jadhav told ANI. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande further accused the BJP of trying to divert attention from more pressing issues.

"Amit Thackeray did exactly what was right. Shivaji Maharaj stands alone; no one, including Modi, is at his level. BJP should Google the protocol for photos before talking. They are trying to divert attention from main issues, like the poor quality of food being served to students in government colleges. They should answer for that instead of creating unnecessary issues," Deshpande told ANI. While the BJP Yuva Morcha had reportedly planned a protest at the Dadar residence, no workers have arrived at the spot till now.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) president Amit Raj Thackeray and 20-25 unidentified office-bearers, students, and workers in connection with an alleged incident at Government Polytechnic in Pune's Ganeshkhind area, police said on Monday. According to the FIR registered at Chatushringi Police Station, the incident took place between 12:30 pm and 1:15 pm on Monday when Thackeray, accompanied by party workers, allegedly entered the college office without permission.

The complainant, Dr Rajendra Kashiram Patil, alleged that the group entered the office and removed a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed there. The complaint further alleged that the group threatened the complainant and his colleagues, remained inside the office, raised slogans and created a disturbance.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Thackeray and other unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Maharashtra Police Act. (ANI)