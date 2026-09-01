NATO to strengthen ability to defend allies after Russian incident in Germany
NATO will keep on strengthening its ability to deter and defend its allies against any threat after the recent attempted drone attack in Leipzig that was attributed to Russia by German authorities, its secretary general Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. "NATO stands in full solidarity with Germany after the Russian hybrid attack in Leipzig on 14 August," Rutte said in a post on X.
He is set to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the issue on Wednesday.