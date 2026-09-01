China's Xi arrives in Cairo for Egypt state visit, Xinhua reports

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in ‌Egypt ​on Tuesday, his first visit to the Arab world's most populous country in a decade, as countries across the Middle East reassess security and economic ties amid the fallout of the Iran war.

The conflict has disrupted global energy markets and raised questions about ‌whether regional countries can count on the United States as a long-term security partner. Preparations in the capital Cairo have been underway for days, with traffic diverted and thoroughfares leading to sites such as the medieval Saladin Citadel decked out with Chinese and Egyptian flags.

Egyptian state media highlighted Cairo's growing economic and military ties to Beijing and Egypt's role as the first ‌Arab and African country to establish diplomatic ties with China 70 years ago. "Egypt and China have become partners contributing together to strengthening the role of the Global South in ‌the international system," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wrote in an op-ed in state newspaper Al-Ahram.

Xi's visit is the second leg of his second overseas trip this year, following his participation in a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan where he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and others. In commentary published by Chinese state news agency Xinhua, Xi said that the two countries were "close brothers standing by each other" in the face of ⁠imperialism and ​colonialism and that he looked forward to exploring a ⁠deeper partnership.

GROWING MILITARY TIES Last month Egypt – which receives about $1.3 billion a year in U.S. military aid – hosted its second annual military exercises with China, launched last year as Beijing sought to chip away at U.S. ⁠influence in the region.

The drills marked the first deployment of China's J-16 jets to Africa and a rare air combat drill involving the Chinese-made fighters and French-made Rafales, according to Chinese state media. A Chinese ​air force tanker was also pictured refuelling a Rafale, offering Beijing a closer look at Western-made equipment.

Egypt has been seeking deeper ties with Beijing since at least ⁠2014, when recently elected Sisi travelled to China to sign a strategic partnership deal, said H. A. Hellyer, a scholar at the Royal United Services Institute think tank. Cairo's messaging toward Washington has softened since then, but "questions of ⁠American ​reliability and volatility" raised by the wars in Gaza and Iran have reinforced its desire to diversify partnerships, he said.

"Egypt sees itself as moving toward greater strategic autonomy," Hellyer said. "It wants strong relations with Washington, but also Beijing, Moscow, and Europe." Bordering Israel, Sudan and Libya, and home to the vital trade artery of the Suez Canal, Egypt is ⁠often seen by foreign powers as a strategic linchpin in a volatile region riven by multiple conflicts.

Chinese investment in Egypt has surged in recent years, with billions flowing into sectors ⁠such as manufacturing, ports, solar energy, green hydrogen ⁠and satellite technology. Last week, Xi hosted Jordan's King Abdullah in Beijing, where the issue of Palestinian rights featured prominently. Xi is expected to visit India and the U.S. later this month.