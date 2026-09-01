Soccer-Germany defender Rudiger announces international retirement

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 21:32 IST
Soccer-Germany defender Rudiger announces international retirement

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger announced his retirement ​from international football on Tuesday, ending ​a 12-year career with the ‌national ​team so that he can focus on his club career and make way for the next generation of players. The ‌33-year-old centre back earned 86 caps after making his senior debut in 2014, establishing himself as a mainstay of the Germany defence across three World Cups and multiple European ‌Championships.

"After some time to reflect, the time has come for me to end ‌my career with the national team and make way for the younger generation," Rudiger wrote on Instagram. "Even though we didn't win a major title in recent tournaments and had to endure some painful ⁠defeats, this ​time has been ⁠an extremely special chapter for me, one that will shape me forever."

Rudiger was not a part of ⁠Germany's 2014 World-Cup winning team. Germany suffered group-stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups ​before being eliminated by Paraguay in the round of 32 at the 2026 ⁠tournament, a match that proved to be his final appearance for the national team.

Born in Berlin, Rudiger ⁠progressed ​through the youth systems of Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart before launching a successful club career that took him to Roma, Chelsea and Real Madrid. He won the ⁠Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 before joining Real Madrid in 2022, adding LaLiga and ⁠Champions League titles ⁠to his collection in 2024.

"A new chapter is now beginning for me, one in which I will focus entirely on my ‌club," Rudiger ‌said.

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