Cycling-Tronchon claims surprise Vuelta stage 10 victory in chaotic sprint

Bastien Tronchon ​of Groupama-FDJ United snatched ​victory in a photo ‌finish ​on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday following a 184.7 km ‌hilly ride through southern Spain.

The pace quickened a kilometre before the finish line as Astana's Yevgeni Fedorov broke clear alongside Xabier ‌Azparren of Q36.5, building a brief lead over the peloton ‌before being caught just before the finish line and allowing Frenchman Tronchon to secure a surprise victory in the final sprint. Denmark's Magnus Cort of ⁠Uno-X ​Mobility took second ⁠place and Belgian Thibau Nys of Lidl-Trek finished third.

The victory marked the ⁠24-year-old’s first Grand Tour stage win and the third of his ​career. "I launched my sprint and finished on the line – I ⁠wasn’t sure if there were some guys in front. I didn’t put my ⁠hands ​in the air," Tronchon said. "My preparation this year wasn’t very good so I didn’t expect this. I just ⁠had to trust the process, to race and go for it."

Spain's ⁠Enric Mas ⁠of Movistar retained the overall leader's red jersey, finishing safely in 36th place in the main ‌peloton.