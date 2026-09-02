Tennis-Fritz beats young compatriot Blanch in easy US Open start

American Taylor Fritz harnessed ​his mighty serve to roll into ​the second round of the ‌U.S. ​Open on Tuesday, beating compatriot Darwin Blanch 6-3 6-2 6-4 in the second match of the day at Arthur Ashe ‌Stadium.

A finalist in 2024, Fritz looked right at home in New York against the 18-year-old wildcard, hitting 14 aces to set up a meeting with either Mattia Bellucci of Italy or ‌Hungarian Zsombor Piros. "It's never easy to come out and play another young American," ‌said Fritz, who had a withering appraisal of his own return game.

"He gave me a lot of opportunities with some doubles, with some second serves." Fritz had a mixed run-up to New York, winning in D.C. ⁠before losing ​his Montreal opener, ⁠but he had no issues on Tuesday, as he dropped only one first-serve point in the opening set ⁠and got the break in the sixth game.

He wore down Blanch's defences in the second set, ​converting on his fourth break point in the fifth game and again in the ⁠seventh, as costly errors began to pile up for the teenager on his Flushing Meadows debut. Blanch let another ⁠shot ​go past the baseline on break point in the opening game of the third set and Fritz slammed his foot on the gas from there, extinguishing the ⁠only two break points he faced in the second game with an ace and a ⁠punishing backhand.

He sealed ⁠it with an unreturnable serve, giving the home fans more reason to cheer after compatriots Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton both won ‌during Monday's night ‌session.