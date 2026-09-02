Putin says Russia has advanced in Donetsk region, surrounded some Ukrainian troops

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 01:57 IST
Putin says Russia has advanced in Donetsk region, surrounded some Ukrainian troops

​President ​Vladimir ‌Putin said on Tuesday ​that Russian troops ‌had captured 270 square km of Ukraine’s Donetsk region in ‌August and a ‌large group of Ukrainian troops were surrounded. Reuters could not ⁠independently ​verify ⁠his statement.

Russia continues to advance ⁠towards the cities of ​Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Putin said, adding ⁠that Moscow's forces were preparing ⁠to ​launch massive strikes against energy infrastructure in ⁠Ukraine.

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