Putin says Russia has advanced in Donetsk region, surrounded some Ukrainian troops

​President ​Vladimir ‌Putin said on Tuesday ​that Russian troops ‌had captured 270 square km of Ukraine’s Donetsk region in ‌August and a ‌large group of Ukrainian troops were surrounded. Reuters could not ⁠independently ​verify ⁠his statement.

Russia continues to advance ⁠towards the cities of ​Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Putin said, adding ⁠that Moscow's forces were preparing ⁠to ​launch massive strikes against energy infrastructure in ⁠Ukraine.