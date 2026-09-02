Putin alleges Germany planted evidence in order to frame Russia for Leipzig drone attack

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 02:04 IST
Putin alleges Germany planted evidence in order to frame Russia for Leipzig drone attack

​Russian ​President ‌Vladimir Putin accused Germany ​on Tuesday of ‌planting evidence in order to blame Moscow for a drone ‌attack last month ‌at Leipzig airport. Putin, speaking to reporters, did not say ⁠what ​he ⁠was basing the accusation on.

He said ⁠that by levelling accusations ​against Russia, the German government was ⁠trying to resolve domestic ⁠problems ​caused by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's falling approval ⁠ratings.

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