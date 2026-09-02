​Russian ​President ‌Vladimir Putin accused Germany ​on Tuesday of ‌planting evidence in order to blame Moscow for a drone ‌attack last month ‌at Leipzig airport. Putin, speaking to reporters, did not say ⁠what ​he ⁠was basing the accusation on.

He said ⁠that by levelling accusations ​against Russia, the German government was ⁠trying to resolve domestic ⁠problems ​caused by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's falling approval ⁠ratings.