Putin says 10% of Russian oil refineries still need to be repaired after Ukrainian drone attacks
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that 10% of Russian refineries damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks still needed to be repaired.
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that 10% of Russian refineries damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks still needed to be repaired.
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