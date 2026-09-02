Canada is transatlantic partner of choice amid uncertainty, Canadian minister says
Canada has become the transatlantic partner of choice as geopolitical uncertainties make trust the most valuable commodity in international relations, Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Tuesday.
"What the world needs and wants today is trust. That's the most sought-after commodity here, and I think Canada is seen as a trusted partner, I often say the transatlantic partner of choice," he told Reuters in an interview. Champagne spoke before meeting U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later on Tuesday on the sidelines of a G20 gathering of finance ministers and central bankers in Asheville, North Carolina, with U.S.-Canada trade conflict set to be the key topic.
Canada was hit last month by U.S. tariffs of 50% on some $20 billion of Canadian goods after the two long-standing allies did not agree on new trade deal, prompting Ottawa to set counter-tariffs that come into effect in a week. Champagne said he would stress Canada's constructive but firm approach in his meeting with Bessent and see if there was a path forward.
"But at the same time, I think the American colleagues have understood that Canada will stand up," he said. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called earlier this year for an alliance of "middle powers" to respond to what he sees as the fracturing of the U.S.-led world order.
Champagne said Canada had rapidly increased trade elsewhere to reduce its reliance on the United States, the destination of more than 70% of its exports, and said middle powers could create strategic partnerships on energy, resilient supply chains and building common institutions. "I can tell you there are a number of countries which are really keen to engage more and more with Canada and see how we can build this kind of informal alliance," he said.