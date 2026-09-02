Putin says Russia seeks to end, not freeze, Ukraine conflict and is ready for talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia wanted to end, rather than freeze, the conflict in Ukraine and was ready to hold talks. Speaking to reporters after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Putin said Moscow remained open to negotiations.
"We want to end the war and achieve lasting and complete peace throughout Ukraine and Europe, and we are ready to engage in this negotiation process with anyone who is willing to do so," Putin said.