Putin says Russia seeks to end, not freeze, Ukraine conflict and is ready for talks

​Russian ​President Vladimir Putin ‌said on ​Tuesday that Russia wanted to ‌end, rather than freeze, the conflict in Ukraine and was ‌ready to hold talks. Speaking ‌to reporters after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, ⁠Kyrgyzstan, ​Putin said ⁠Moscow remained open to negotiations.

"We want ⁠to end the war ​and achieve lasting and complete peace ⁠throughout Ukraine and Europe, and ⁠we ​are ready to engage in this negotiation process ⁠with anyone who is willing ⁠to ⁠do so," Putin said.