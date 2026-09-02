South ​Korea ‌and Japan ​held their first meeting on ‌implementing a supply chain partnership in Tokyo, discussing ways ‌to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Seoul's ‌Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed ⁠to ​deepen ⁠cooperation on stable emergency supplies ⁠of liquefied natural gas (LNG), ​crude oil and petroleum products, ⁠and exchanged views on ⁠coordinating responses ​to carbon emissions and supply chain ⁠due diligence rules including the EU's ⁠carbon ⁠tariff, the ministry said.