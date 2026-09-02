Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty to collusion with foreign entities
Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge of collusion with foreign entities, a national security crime that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Wong, 29, rose to international prominence as a teenage democracy activist in Hong Kong, one of a group of youngsters whose protest efforts have now effectively been outlawed by a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on the Asian financial hub in 2020.
(Reporting By Greg Torode; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Thomas Derpinghaus)