​Prominent Hong ‌Kong activist Joshua ​Wong pleaded guilty on ‌Wednesday to a charge of collusion with foreign entities, a ‌national security crime that carries a ‌maximum sentence of life in prison.

Wong, 29, rose to ⁠international ​prominence ⁠as a teenage democracy activist in ⁠Hong Kong, one of ​a group of youngsters whose protest ⁠efforts have now effectively been ⁠outlawed ​by a sweeping national security law that ⁠Beijing imposed on the Asian financial ⁠hub ⁠in 2020.

(Reporting By Greg Torode; Editing by ‌Anne ‌Marie Roantree and Thomas ​Derpinghaus)