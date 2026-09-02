​Four ​commodity vessels transited ‌the Strait ​of Hormuz on ‌Tuesday, down from ten a day earlier and below the ‌10-day average of around ‌13, preliminary shipping data showed on Wednesday. The four vessels ⁠that ​transited ⁠were one very large crude carrier, ⁠one Panamax tanker, one ​Kamsarmax carrier and one intermediate ⁠tanker, initial data from ⁠shiptracker ​Kpler showed at 0200 GMT.

The figures could change ⁠as some ships typically ⁠switch ⁠off transponders during the voyage.