Russia, US see grounds for financial ties, Russian finance minister says
Dialogue between Russia and the United States should continue to find common ground in economics, which should make it easier to discuss political issues, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
Asked about a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Siluanov said both countries have agreed that there are grounds for developing financial ties despite complications, Interfax added.