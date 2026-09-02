Russia, US see grounds for financial ties, Russian finance minister says

​Dialogue ​between Russia ‌and the United ​States should continue ‌to find common ground in economics, which should make ‌it easier to ‌discuss political issues, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov ⁠was ​quoted ⁠as saying by Interfax news agency.

Asked ⁠about a meeting ​with U.S. Treasury Secretary ⁠Scott Bessent, Siluanov said both ⁠countries ​have agreed that there are grounds ⁠for developing financial ties ⁠despite ⁠complications, Interfax added.