Russia, US see grounds for financial ties, Russian finance minister says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 09:12 IST
Russia, US see grounds for financial ties, Russian finance minister says

​Dialogue ​between Russia ‌and the United ​States should continue ‌to find common ground in economics, which should make ‌it easier to ‌discuss political issues, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov ⁠was ​quoted ⁠as saying by Interfax news agency.

Asked ⁠about a meeting ​with U.S. Treasury Secretary ⁠Scott Bessent, Siluanov said both ⁠countries ​have agreed that there are grounds ⁠for developing financial ties ⁠despite ⁠complications, Interfax added.

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