After 286 days at sea, US aircraft carrier arrives in Thailand

U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln steamed into Thailand's Laem Chabang on Wednesday after 286 days at sea, including a long deployment in the Middle East, amid reports ‌of mental health concerns and deteriorating conditions on board. The Lincoln, with roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines, was deployed in November last year and was involved in the U.S. naval blockade and combat operations in the war with Iran. It set a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea, according to Democratic lawmakers.

Typically naval deployments are for between six and nine months, but during times of conflict that can be extended. Accompanied ‌by other U.S. naval vessels, the aircraft carrier will stop in Thailand — the United States' only treaty partner in mainland Southeast Asia — for five days of rest and recuperation, according to Thai officials.

'TRULY ‌HISTORIC' ACCOMPLISHMENTS "Our arrival in Laem Chabang provides a well-deserved opportunity for our Sailors and Marines to rest and recharge. It also underscores the strong and enduring partnership and alliance between the United States and Thailand," the commander of Carrier Strike Group 3, Rear Admiral Robert E. Loughran, said in a statement.

"What this strike group has accomplished is truly historic. I could not be prouder of the exceptional professionalism and expertise demonstrated by every member of this team during our operations." Thailand became a U.S. ⁠treaty ally in ​1954, before being designated a major non-NATO ally in ⁠2003. Thailand's armed forces have long been reliant on U.S. defence hardware and both countries' militaries maintain strong relations and hold annual exercises together.

Bangkok has made clear the visit is for logistics and rest and recuperation in line with its treaty ⁠commitments and is not connected to the conflict in the Middle East. The arrival of thousands of military personnel has raised hopes of an economic boost for the nearby resort city of Pattaya, which also has a longstanding reputation ​as a sex tourism destination.

A fleet of around 40 buses will ferry the military personnel between Pattaya and the port at Laem Chabang where the vessels will dock, Pattaya Mayor Poramase ⁠Ngampiches said. Pattaya sits on the Gulf of Thailand, about 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Bangkok. "There are certain places and activities that the personnel are prohibited from participating in, such as all kinds of water sports, jet skiing, bungee jumping, wrestling, and boxing," ⁠he told ​Reuters.

'DRINKS, HAVING FUN, AND LETTING LOOSE' Police will deploy additional patrols around Pattaya's main beachfront and nightlife district, following raids over the weekend that led to 40 to 50 people being detained for suspected prostitution, officials said.

Although illegal in Thailand, the sex industry operates openly in major tourism hubs, including parts of Bangkok and Pattaya, despite occasional crackdowns. On the eve of the Lincoln's arrival, Pattaya street vendors near ⁠the city's infamous "Walking Street" nightlife zone were excited by the prospect of a boost in sales.

"It's been so quiet these days," said clothes seller Kadsalin Ketpa, 43, who stocked up on ⁠U.S. basketball vests and elephant-patterned trousers ahead of the port ⁠visit. "I hope with their arrival they would drive my sales up. I've prepared some products for them, I don't know if they will like them."

Food seller Saroch, 45, said port visits by the U.S. military were good for business and always something to look forward to. "They're here for drinks, ‌having fun, and letting loose," Saroch said.

($1 = ‌33.3200 baht)