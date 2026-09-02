Car hits pro-government gathering in Iran, killing four

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 10:50 IST
Car hits pro-government gathering in Iran, killing four

A car ​struck a gathering ​of supporters of Iran's ‌government and ​armed forces in the northeastern city of Mashhad overnight, killing ‌four people and injuring more than 10, several Iranian media reported on Wednesday. A car travelling at high speed ‌first collided with another vehicle, lost control and ‌then veered into the crowd after hitting safety barriers and traffic signs, Noor News reported, citing Mohsen Mousa-Abadi, head of ⁠Razavi ​Khorasan Province's traffic ⁠police.

Initial checks showed the driver, who was arrested, was ⁠not in a normal state, Mousa-Abadi said, without giving ​details on his condition. There was no immediate indication ⁠of a political motive, and authorities described the incident as ⁠a ​traffic accident.

The evening gathering was one of a series of recurring events attended by supporters ⁠of the Islamic Republic and its armed forces since ⁠the war ⁠with the United States began in late February, according to Mehr news agency.

TRENDING

1
ROI-The 'real' deal — world bonds grind towards higher neutral rates: Mike Dolan 

ROI-The 'real' deal — world bonds grind towards higher neutral rates: Mike D...

Global
2
ROI-Trump plan risks derailing Venezuela oil recovery: Bousso

ROI-Trump plan risks derailing Venezuela oil recovery: Bousso

Global
3
US energy secretary says Venezuela oil output to more than double in next few years

US energy secretary says Venezuela oil output to more than double in next fe...

Global
4
Sixteen killed, 28 injured in Egypt's South Sinai in bus accident, health ministry says

Sixteen killed, 28 injured in Egypt's South Sinai in bus accident, health mi...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

Where Dental Insurance Falls Short: Medicaid and CHIP Children Struggle to Find Specialist Care

Raising Revenue Right: How Smarter Tax Systems Can Finance Development Without Hurting Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026