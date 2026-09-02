A car ​struck a gathering ​of supporters of Iran's ‌government and ​armed forces in the northeastern city of Mashhad overnight, killing ‌four people and injuring more than 10, several Iranian media reported on Wednesday. A car travelling at high speed ‌first collided with another vehicle, lost control and ‌then veered into the crowd after hitting safety barriers and traffic signs, Noor News reported, citing Mohsen Mousa-Abadi, head of ⁠Razavi ​Khorasan Province's traffic ⁠police.

Initial checks showed the driver, who was arrested, was ⁠not in a normal state, Mousa-Abadi said, without giving ​details on his condition. There was no immediate indication ⁠of a political motive, and authorities described the incident as ⁠a ​traffic accident.

The evening gathering was one of a series of recurring events attended by supporters ⁠of the Islamic Republic and its armed forces since ⁠the war ⁠with the United States began in late February, according to Mehr news agency.