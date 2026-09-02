Soccer-Paredes says suspension, Messi retirement make Argentina future uncertain

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 10:53 IST
Soccer-Paredes says suspension, Messi retirement make Argentina future uncertain

Midfielder Leandro Paredes said it will be ​difficult to carry on playing ​for Argentina after receiving a ‌10-match ​suspension for his role in a brawl following the World Cup final defeat by Spain. The 32-year-old also said ‌Lionel Messi's international retirement was another reason he would have to weigh up his future with the national team.

Paredes received the suspension in August, weeks after an ‌altercation erupted at the final whistle when he shoved Spain midfielder Gavi to ‌the ground as the champions' substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate. Paredes faced three assault charges, while teammate Nahuel Molina faced two. Both players were also fined $90,000.

"It's going to be difficult ⁠for me ​to stay with ⁠the national team," Paredes told Argentine media on Tuesday. "Because of the suspension as well, because of ⁠Leo's decision ... It's going to be difficult for everything to carry on as before.

"I ​haven't discussed it with the coach (Lionel Scaloni) yet, but we'll talk about ⁠it and see what decision I make." Paredes said Messi's absence from the national team would be keenly ⁠felt.

"Leo's ​legacy will live on forever because of what he achieved, for never giving up and for showing that dreams are hard-won, pursued and, in ⁠the end, fulfilled...," Paredes added. "We'd spoken in the final days of the World Cup ⁠about how the ⁠final would surely be his last match, but even so, we weren't prepared for that because of what he means ‌to us."

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