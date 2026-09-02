Bangladesh’s 99% Electrification Success Masks a Deep Regional Power Divide

Bangladesh's near-universal national electrification rate masks a persistent regional divide. While national access has reached 99%, grid coverage remains much lower in the Chattogram Hill Tracts: 49% in Khagrachari, 43% in Rangamati and 41% in Bandarban. A new Asian Development Bank-backed programme now aims to push regional grid access to 68% by 2032 while linking electricity investment with water, livelihoods, public services and community resilience.

ADB has approved a $175 million concessional loan for the Sustainable Energy Development and Community Empowerment in the Chattogram Hill Tracts Project, covering 26 remote upazilas across the three districts. At least 88,000 additional households are expected to benefit, including 35,000 households from small ethnic communities in a region of roughly 1.84 million people.

The Next Electrification Challenge Is No Longer National Coverage

Bangladesh's national electrification achievement is substantial, but aggregate statistics can hide the communities left behind. The Hill Tracts illustrate that problem clearly: steep terrain, dispersed settlements and limited infrastructure make extending reliable services more expensive and technically difficult than in densely populated areas. Electricity gaps here are therefore not simply about missing wires; they reflect the broader challenge of delivering public infrastructure to geographically and socially marginal areas.

The planned grid expansion is extensive. Six new 33/11 kilovolt substations will add 80 megavolt-amperes of capacity, while 5,032 kilometres of new distribution lines will be built using low-loss conductors and another 1,874 kilometres of aging lines will be upgraded. Improvements to substations, a switching station and a zonal repair workshop are intended to strengthen reliability, reduce losses and make the system more resilient to disasters.

The policy challenge is shifting from connecting the majority to reaching the hardest-to-serve. Once national coverage approaches saturation, the remaining gaps are often the most difficult and expensive ones to close, requiring more targeted investment and stronger local institutions. In the Hill Tracts, success will therefore be measured less by headline electrification rates than by whether households actually receive dependable, affordable and usable electricity.

Power Infrastructure Is Being Tied to Water, Health and Education

The project's design goes beyond conventional grid expansion. At least 30 solar-powered drinking-water systems will be installed and managed by community organisations, with women occupying no less than 30% of leadership positions. Solar backup systems are also planned for at least 20 schools, hospitals, temples, clinics and other facilities serving small ethnic communities.

The development value of electricity depends heavily on what it enables. Reliable power can support medical equipment, refrigeration, digital learning, communications and essential services, while solar backup can reduce the vulnerability of public facilities when the main grid fails. In remote communities, the difference between electricity access and electricity reliability can determine whether a connection has practical value.

The project also includes three customer complaint centres and three childcare facilities equipped with digital monitoring systems. Bangladesh Power Development Board employees are expected to receive training in customer service, distribution operations, maintenance, environmental and social safeguards, and disaster-resilient energy technologies. These elements suggest that institutional capacity is being treated as part of the infrastructure rather than as a secondary consideration.

The network is also being prepared for future renewable-energy integration, including solar and pico-hydropower. ADB expects the wider infrastructure upgrades to reduce annual emissions by at least 19,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, adding a climate dimension to what is fundamentally an access and development intervention.

Electricity Will Matter Most If It Creates Local Economic Opportunity

One of the most important features of the programme is its attempt to connect electricity access with livelihoods. At least 1,000 residents are expected to receive livelihood training, more than 200 entrepreneurs will receive business-incubation support, and 300 students will be introduced to energy-sector careers and disaster-resilient power systems.

The approach addresses a recurring weakness in infrastructure-led development: access alone does not guarantee economic transformation. A household may receive electricity without gaining the capital, skills or market access needed to turn that service into higher productivity or income. By combining grid investment with entrepreneurship and training, the project is implicitly recognising that electricity becomes economically valuable when people can use it productively.

For remote communities, this distinction is especially important. Dependable electricity can support refrigeration, digital services, small-scale processing, workshops, retail businesses and other activities that are difficult to sustain with unreliable power. But the eventual impact will depend on whether entrepreneurs can access finance, whether electricity remains affordable and whether local markets are strong enough to support new enterprises.

The financing package reflects the scale of the ambition. Alongside ADB's $175 million concessional loan, the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific will provide a $2.72 million grant financed by Japan, while the Government of Bangladesh will contribute $36.54 million and the Bangladesh Power Development Board another $45.65 million.

The Real Test Is Whether Inclusion Survives the Construction Phase

The biggest risk is that infrastructure delivery becomes the primary measure of success. Kilometres of distribution lines and new substations are easy to count, but they say less about whether communities receive reliable power, whether service interruptions decline, whether businesses actually grow or whether women and small ethnic communities gain meaningful influence over local services.

The project's community-management provisions are therefore important. Requiring women to hold at least 30% of leadership positions in organisations managing solar-powered water systems creates a formal space for participation, but the longer-term question is whether that participation translates into real decision-making authority.

There are also unanswered questions around household connection costs, tariffs, maintenance responsibilities, land and environmental impacts, and the practical process through which communities will be consulted during implementation. These issues will shape whether expanded grid coverage translates into equitable access, particularly for poorer or geographically isolated households.