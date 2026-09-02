China regrets G20 meeting failed to issue communique, foreign ministry says
China noted parties had different views on relevant issues and deeply regrets that a G20 meeting failed to issue a communique, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. The comments followed the Trump administration's winning backing from all G20 financial leaders except China on Tuesday to act against "non-market" policies and distortions that cause over-reliance on exports and hinder growth elsewhere.
The G20 should be based on the principle of consensus, equal participation, objectivity and fairness, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily press conference.