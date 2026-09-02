​China noted ​parties had different ‌views on ​relevant issues and deeply regrets ‌that a G20 meeting failed to issue a communique, a Chinese ‌foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. The ‌comments followed the Trump administration's winning backing from all G20 financial ⁠leaders ​except ⁠China on Tuesday to act against "non-market" policies ⁠and distortions that cause over-reliance on ​exports and hinder growth elsewhere.

The ⁠G20 should be based on the ⁠principle ​of consensus, equal participation, objectivity and fairness, Chinese foreign ministry ⁠spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a ⁠daily ⁠press conference.