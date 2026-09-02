A ‌car struck ​a gathering of supporters of Iran's government and armed forces ‌in the northeastern city of Mashhad overnight, killing four people and injuring more than 10, several Iranian media ‌reported on Wednesday.

A car travelling at high speed first ‌collided with another vehicle, lost control and then veered into the crowd after hitting safety barriers and traffic signs, Noor ⁠News ​reported, citing ⁠Mohsen Mousa-Abadi, head of Razavi Khorasan Province's traffic police. The driver ⁠was arrested. "The driver of the car is a ​man of about 35 years old and has a ⁠conditional licence, with medical restrictions. This person has no vision ⁠in ​his left eye and was driving only with his right eye," an unnamed traffic ⁠police official was quoted as saying in a later report ⁠by ⁠the judiciary's news outlet Mizan.

Mizan added that the accident was neither intentional nor security-related.