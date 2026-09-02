Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ducks to retire Ryan Getzlaf's No. 15 in January ceremony

The Anaheim Ducks will honor former forward Ryan Getzlaf when the franchise retires his No. ​15 in a Jan. 30 ceremony. Getzlaf played all 17 of his NHL seasons in a Ducks uniform, scoring 282 goals ​with 737 assists over 1,157 regular-season games. The three-time All-Star retired after the 2021-22 season when he ‌scored ​three goals with 34 assists in 56 games.

Packers GM: Team paused as process unfolds with RB Josh Jacobs

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst plans to employ a wait-and- see attitude as the legal situation unfolds for running back Josh Jacobs. Head coach Matt LaFleur said last week he "fully expected" Jacobs to be on the team, but that was before he was placed on the commissioner's exempt list. Jacobs is facing criminal charges ‌related to a May 23 incident at his Wisconsin home.

Golf-US, International teams add captain's picks for Presidents Cup

Geoff Ogilvy used half of his captain's picks on Tuesday to add Presidents Cup rookies Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria and Ryo Hisatsune to an International Team that will look to snap a lengthy losing streak against a stacked U.S. squad that added some major heft. Ogilvy also named Canadian Corey Conners, South Korea's Sungjae Im and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout to his 12-player team who will seek to avoid an 11th consecutive loss to the United States when they meet from September 24-27 in Chicago.

Tiger Woods set for ‌Florida court appearance, plea hearing in DUI case

Tiger Woods will appear in court on Wednesday for what is listed on the docket as a change-of-plea hearing related to his rollover crash and DUI arrest in March. A Sept. 8 appearance had been scheduled as a status hearing ‌after Woods entered a not-guilty plea.

Tennis-Swiatek banks on renewed confidence as Medvedev battles to regain lost form

The U.S. Open kicks off its second round on Wednesday, with seventh seed Daniil Medvedev looking to shake off his struggles in the lead-up to the tournament, while former champion Iga Swiatek looks to build on newfound confidence. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka also continues her title defence, while ex-finalist Jessica Pegula looks to end the Belarusian's reign as the world's number one.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney: Teams adding NFL camp rejects 'embarrassing'

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was stunned when the transfer portal became a recruiting reality, but he could hardly believe his ears when told power- conference teams were bringing back NFL players who didn't make the cut in training camp. One ⁠of those teams, LSU, ​is the first team on Clemson's schedule this week. Swinney got a close ⁠look at tight end Dae'Quan Wright when he observed Browns practice two months ago, and there's a chance he'll be in uniform for LSU on Saturday along with defensive end Junior Tuihalamaka. They are practicing with LSU while a legal tug of war plays out involving Class of 2022 recruits coming back for more college football.

MLS transactions roundup: Revs sign ⁠F Daniel Gazdag

The New England Revolution signed veteran midfielder Daniel Gazdag through December 2027 on Tuesday with club options through the 2028-29 season. The 30-year-old Hungarian is the all-time leading scorer in Philadelphia Union history with 72 goals across all competitions from 2021-25. He joined the Columbus Crew in April 2025 and scored seven goals in 43 ​MLS matches before agreeing to a contract buyout last week.

U.S. Open serves ESPN largest opening-day audience ever

ESPN's coverage of Sunday's first-round action at the U.S. Open averaged 914,000 viewers with a peak of 1.3 million across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, marking the tournament's ⁠largest opening-day audience in the network's history. Viewership was up 13% from last year on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. ABC averaged 1.25 million viewers, up 7% from last year. Of note, opening day in 2025 was shown on ABC and ESPN2.

Golf-Woods to change not guilty plea in DUI case, court documents show

Tiger Woods is scheduled to appear in a Florida court on Wednesday to ⁠change ​his not guilty plea as part of an ongoing impaired-driving case against the 15-times major champion, court documents showed. Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan, filed a document with the Martin County Circuit Court on Tuesday calling for a change of plea hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) on Wednesday in front of Judge Darren Steele.

Baseball-Kroenke reaches deal to add Angels to sports portfolio

Stan Kroenke has reached an agreement to add Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Angels to his portfolio of professional sports teams. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary ⁠closing conditions and approval by MLB, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and the Angels said in a joint press release on Tuesday.

Tennis-Zverev soaks up pressure to advance, rain plays spoilsport at US Open

Alexander Zverev weathered a storm from Lorenzo Sonego to reach the U.S. Open second round on Tuesday ⁠and keep alive his bid to reach a third straight Grand Slam final, ⁠after relentless rain wreaked havoc with the schedule at Flushing Meadows. Americans Madison Keys, Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz earlier powered through under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium before new crowd favourite Alexandra Eala underlined her growing promise with a near-flawless display.

Tennis-Andreeva dismantles Tjen, eases into US Open second round

Mirra Andreeva began her U.S. Open campaign with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victory over unseeded Indonesian Janice Tjen on Tuesday to reach the second round ‌and keep her bid for a second Grand Slam ‌title on track. Andreeva announced herself by claiming this year's French Open title on clay to become the third-youngest major champion this century behind Maria Sharapova and ​Emma Raducanu, but she showed she is no slouch on hard courts.