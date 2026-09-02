EU to work on further sanctions against Russian individuals, Germany says

​German Foreign Minister Johann ‌Wadephul said ​on Wednesday that the European Union will work on ‌imposing further sanctions on Russian individuals in the coming weeks.

"The EU has imposed extensive sanctions on ‌Russia, but we will certainly continue to ‌work on imposing sanctions on individuals in the coming weeks," he said on the sidelines of an EU ⁠meeting ​in Ireland. "Pressure ⁠on Russia is being stepped up and support ⁠for Ukraine also remains at a high level. That ​is the unity we are demonstrating at this ⁠time," he said.

The top diplomat's comments come after ⁠the ​German government said on Tuesday that Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack ⁠at Leipzig/Halle airport last month and that it ordered ⁠a ⁠series of measures in response.