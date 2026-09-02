Ex-pop star Gary Glitter pleads not guilty to UK charges of historical sex offences

Former ​British pop star ​Paul Gadd, better known ‌by his ​stage name Gary Glitter, pleaded not guilty in a ‌London court on Wednesday to eight charges of historic sex offences against a young girl. The ‌82-year-old, who rose to fame in the ‌1970s as a "glam-rock" star, is accused of abusing the girl between 1978 and 1981 when she ⁠was ​aged between ⁠eight and 11-years-old.

Gadd appeared at Southwark Crown Court ⁠by video link from prison and denied four counts ​of indecent assault, two counts of indecency with ⁠a child and two counts of unlawful ⁠sexual intercourse ​with a girl aged under 13. Prosecutors previously said the alleged offences had ⁠taken place at Gadd's home in the Kensington area ⁠of ⁠London.

Gadd was remanded in custody ahead of his trial next year.