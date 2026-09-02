Ex-pop star Gary Glitter pleads not guilty to UK charges of historical sex offences

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 14:59 IST
Ex-pop star Gary Glitter pleads not guilty to UK charges of historical sex offences

Former ​British pop star ​Paul Gadd, better known ‌by his ​stage name Gary Glitter, pleaded not guilty in a ‌London court on Wednesday to eight charges of historic sex offences against a young girl. The ‌82-year-old, who rose to fame in the ‌1970s as a "glam-rock" star, is accused of abusing the girl between 1978 and 1981 when she ⁠was ​aged between ⁠eight and 11-years-old.

Gadd appeared at Southwark Crown Court ⁠by video link from prison and denied four counts ​of indecent assault, two counts of indecency with ⁠a child and two counts of unlawful ⁠sexual intercourse ​with a girl aged under 13. Prosecutors previously said the alleged offences had ⁠taken place at Gadd's home in the Kensington area ⁠of ⁠London.

Gadd was remanded in custody ahead of his trial next year.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 3-Bond selloff deepens as oil prices and public debt fears jolt markets

WRAPUP 3-Bond selloff deepens as oil prices and public debt fears jolt marke...

Global
2
Summer heatwaves could shave 0.1 percentage points from 2026 French economic growth -ministry

Summer heatwaves could shave 0.1 percentage points from 2026 French economic...

Global
3
Ujaas Assessment Finds a Shift in Boys' Attitudes Towards Menstruation

Ujaas Assessment Finds a Shift in Boys' Attitudes Towards Menstruation

Global
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2026-27 transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2026-27 transfer window

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

Green Energy Is Not a Shortcut to Economic Convergence in Eastern Europe

What Keeps Higher Education Valuable in Fragile, Resource-Scarce Settings?

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026