Egypt welcomes Xi as Beijing expands influence in Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed ‌China's ​Xi Jinping to Cairo on Wednesday, opening a visit that highlights Cairo's deepening ties with Beijing as regional turmoil prompts U.S. allies to reassess longstanding security relationships. Xi, making his first visit to Egypt in a decade, ‌was received at a military ceremony at Cairo's Ittihadiya presidential palace, Egyptian state television showed.

The trip comes after months of upheaval in the Middle East amid the U.S. war against Iran, which has shaken regional economies and raised questions among some U.S. partners about their security arrangements. Egypt, a major U.S. defence partner that ‌receives around $1.3 billion annually in military aid from Washington, has simultaneously deepened economic and military cooperation with China. Ties between Cairo and Beijing have ‌expanded steadily since 2014, when Sisi visited China and signed a strategic partnership agreement.

Egypt's push to broaden alliances has converged with China's efforts to expand its influence beyond Asia, former Egyptian diplomat Ayman Zaineldine said. "Egypt wants to widen the circle of its relations with major world powers, including China," he told Reuters. "So the visions converge."

MILITARY TIES AND INVESTMENT Enthusiasm for the Chinese president's visit ⁠has been evident ​for days in Egypt's capital, where ⁠streets have been decked out in Chinese flags and images of iconic sites including Egypt's Sphinx and China's Great Wall.

Egyptian state media has highlighted opinion polls showing favourable views of Egypt ⁠held by Chinese and has run segments examining modern Chinese weapons systems. Growing military ties were on display last month during Egypt's "Eagles of Civilization" exercises with China, which included a ​rare air combat drill involving Chinese-made J-16 jets and French-made Rafale aircraft.

Egypt's regional influence and strategic location make it an important partner for ⁠Beijing as China seeks a larger diplomatic and economic role in the Middle East. Home to the Suez Canal and a population of more than 110 million, Egypt is also an important ⁠market ​for Chinese goods and investment. Egyptian government data shows imports from China exceeded $10 billion in the first half of the year, up more than 14% from the same period a year earlier.

"Egypt represents something quite valuable to Beijing – a large domestic market for investment opportunities, and a lot of diplomatic ⁠weight in the region, including the Palestine question, as well as connectivity to Africa," said H. A. Hellyer, a scholar at the Royal United Services ⁠Institute think tank. Chinese companies have invested billions ⁠in Egypt in recent years, ranging from developing container ports and green hydrogen projects to making iron pipes, car tyres, and satellites.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation has also played a leading role in developing the business district of Sisi's ‌flagship new administrative capital, ‌east of Cairo.