Summer heatwaves could shave 0.1 percentage points from 2026 French economic growth -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 16:06 IST
Summer heatwaves could shave 0.1 percentage points from 2026 French economic growth -ministry

This summer's successive heatwaves could ​shave 0.1 percentage points off ​French economic growth on average ‌this ​year, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry, however, stressed this was just a mere estimate ‌at this stage and not an official update of its forecast for French growth, which currently stands at 0.7% for 2026.

• One of the most severe ⁠heatwaves which ⁠occurred over the summer in France was in the Bordeaux area, while a major

wildfire also hit the Fontainebleau ‌forest ‌near Paris in July.

TRENDING

1
IC Electricals Secures Approx. ₹6 Crore Railway Orders and ₹1 Crore Export Order

IC Electricals Secures Approx. ₹6 Crore Railway Orders and ₹1 Crore Export O...

Global
2
Zelenskiy replaces Ukraine's ground forces commander

Zelenskiy replaces Ukraine's ground forces commander

Global
3
Estonia elects human rights ombudsman Madise as its next president

Estonia elects human rights ombudsman Madise as its next president

Global
4
Indian trade minister to visit US for G20 meeting, envoy says

Indian trade minister to visit US for G20 meeting, envoy says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

Green Energy Is Not a Shortcut to Economic Convergence in Eastern Europe

What Keeps Higher Education Valuable in Fragile, Resource-Scarce Settings?

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026