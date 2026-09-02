Summer heatwaves could shave 0.1 percentage points from 2026 French economic growth -ministry

This summer's successive heatwaves could ​shave 0.1 percentage points off ​French economic growth on average ‌this ​year, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry, however, stressed this was just a mere estimate ‌at this stage and not an official update of its forecast for French growth, which currently stands at 0.7% for 2026.

• One of the most severe ⁠heatwaves which ⁠occurred over the summer in France was in the Bordeaux area, while a major

wildfire also hit the Fontainebleau ‌forest ‌near Paris in July.