Summer heatwaves could shave 0.1 percentage points from 2026 French economic growth -ministry
This summer's successive heatwaves could shave 0.1 percentage points off French economic growth on average this year, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry, however, stressed this was just a mere estimate at this stage and not an official update of its forecast for French growth, which currently stands at 0.7% for 2026.
• One of the most severe heatwaves which occurred over the summer in France was in the Bordeaux area, while a major
wildfire also hit the Fontainebleau forest near Paris in July.