Estonia elects human rights ombudsman Madise as its next president

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 16:16 IST
Estonia elects human rights ombudsman Madise as its next president

Estonia's ​parliament elected constitutional lawyer ​Ulle Madise ‌as the ​Baltic country's next president on Wednesday, making her the ‌second woman to hold the largely ceremonial post. Madise, 51, has been Estonia's human rights ombudsman ‌since 2015, and will hold the position of ‌president for the next five years.

Estonia, a nation of 1.4 million people bordering Russia, is among the ⁠strongest ​supporters of ⁠Ukraine and critics of Moscow within NATO and the ⁠European Union. It has become one of ​the leading military spenders in both alliances, budgeting ⁠5.4% of gross domestic product for defence this ⁠year. In ​Estonia, the president is elected by Riigikogu, the country's parliament. Madise ran unopposed ⁠after no rival candidate secured enough parliamentary backing to ⁠register.

She ⁠succeeds Alar Karis, who did not seek a second term.

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