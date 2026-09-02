Spain's iPronics raises $125 million from Nvidia, others for data center networking chips

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 17:30 IST
Spain's iPronics raises $125 million from Nvidia, others for data center networking chips

Valencia, Spain-based startup iPronics ​said Tuesday that it has raised $125 ​million in venture capital with participation ‌from Nvidia ​to shrink a new type of data center networking chip that could connect hundreds of thousands of computing chips.

iPronics is developing ‌what is called an optical circuit switch, a type of switching chip made popular in data centers by Alphabet's Google for its role in wiring up its AI supercomputers. Google's success with the ‌switches has inspired a wave of startups to bring them to the outside world. The ‌key benefit of the OCS is the ability to quickly adjust to a new path around a computing chip that has burned out, something that has become inevitable as data centers house hundreds of thousands of chips.

"The failures ⁠are ​happening on a 'minute' time ⁠scale — it's not in the hours or months or weeks any more," Daniel Pérez-López, founder and chief technical officer ⁠of iPronics, told Reuters in an interview. "The first motivation is to have resilience — a resilient and reliable network ​that is able to basically rewire itself." iPronics is hoping to keep that technological benefit ⁠while shrinking the size of the OCS equipment by about 20-fold from current sizes in order to fit more ⁠switches ​in a server rack. The company has been shipping its switches for about a year and said it is working with large AI infrastructure providers that it declined to name.

The ⁠funding round was by co-led by Maverick Silicon and Light Street Capital, with participation from new ⁠and existing investors including ⁠Triatomic Capital, Bosch Ventures, Catalight Capital and the European Innovation Council Fund. iPronics, founded in 2019 as a spin-off from Technical University of Valencia, has ‌raised $177 million ‌to date.

TRENDING

1
Chevron, KEO Capital, ENI and Primavera to sign energy pacts in Venezuela soon, sources say

Chevron, KEO Capital, ENI and Primavera to sign energy pacts in Venezuela so...

Global
2
Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking regularisation of sewer, septic tank workers

Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking regularisation of sewer, septic tank w...

India
3
US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

Global
4
Sonalika Clocks Highest-Ever August Overall Sales of 12,581 Tractors, to Outpace Industry Growth by 1.9X (est.)

Sonalika Clocks Highest-Ever August Overall Sales of 12,581 Tractors, to Out...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Virtual Opponents to Real Effort: Wearable Bands Make Mixed-Reality Boxing Tougher

What a Passing Car Really Sounds Like: New Method Could Improve Traffic Noise Maps

The Unseen Cost of Farming: Millions Face Acute Pesticide Poisoning Worldwide

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026