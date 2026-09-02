DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 2

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Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 BISHKEK - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pay an official ‌visit to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov. Sharif is due to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting and hold bilateral talks with Kyrgyz officials. (final day)

TORONTO/NEW YORK- Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on a nine-day visit to Canada and the United States, with trade, investment and global economic cooperation at the centre of her agenda. The tour will take her to Toronto, Chicago, Asheville and New York, bringing together bilateral economic diplomacy, investor engagement and India's participation in the G20 Finance Track. (final day) NGERULMUD - Foreign Minister of Taiwan Lin Chia-lung will lead a delegation to Palau to attend the 55th Pacific Islands Forum and deepen partnerships with Pacific Island countries. (To Sep. 3)

ASHGABAT/BRATISLAVA/VIENNA/ULAANBAATAR - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will visit Turkmenistan, Slovakia, Austria and Mongolia (To Sep. 4) BISHKEK/CAIRO - Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, as part of a state visit there, followed by a visit to Egypt. (To Sep. 3)

GYMNICH - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (final day) NEW DELHI - Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever will travel to India on an official visit, during which he ‌will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (To Sep. 4)

RIYADH - Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday as part of a state visit to Saudi Arabia. BANGKOK - Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visits Thailand.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

BANGKOK - ‌Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul delivers a keynote speech on "Thailand's Offer to the World" at a business summit - 0220 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (To Sep. 4)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

HANOI - At the invitation of Vietnam's Party General Secretary and State President to Lam and his spouse, President of the Republic of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse will pay an official visit to Viet Nam (To Sep. 6) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 MUNICH, Germany – 54th Anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, which killed 11 Israelis.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

NUUK - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Greenland on Sunday and Monday, meeting prime ministers of Greenland, Denmark and the Faroe Islands and signing a planned EU-Greenland joint declaration. (To Sep. 7) INDIA/BANGLADESH – 15th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh.

LONDON - Seven OPEC+ countries will meet on Sunday to discuss their output policy. The seven include Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Oman and Kazakhstan.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

SAINT ⁠PAUL DE VENCE, France - French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will co-chair Cinema & Moving Image Summit in Saint-Paul de Vence. (To Sep. 9) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 COLOMBO - Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is reportedly scheduled to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka. (To Sep. ⁠10)

LONDON - World Nuclear Association Annual Symposium (To Sep. 11) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 BEIJING – APEC 16th Energy Ministers Meeting (To Sep. 11)

TORONTO, Canada - 51st Annual Toronto International Film Festival 2026 (To Sep. 20) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

DUBLIN - US President Donald Trump is set to visit Ireland to attend the final rounds of the Amgen Irish Open at his golf resort in Doonbeg, ​County Clare, according to a White House official cited by the New York Post. (To Sep. 13) NEW DELHI - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will make his first visit to India for the BRICS Summit. (To Sep. 13)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

SWEDEN - Swedish Parliament election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VIENNA - IAEA 70th General Conference (To Sep. 18)

MANILA - Economic and trade ministers of ASEAN countries hold high-level meetings in Manila. (To Sep. 22) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy

GUATEMALA – 205th Anniversary of Independence EL SALVADOR - 205th Anniversary of Independence

COSTA RICA - ⁠205th Anniversary of Independence HONDURAS - 205th Anniversary of Independence

NICARAGUA - 205th Anniversary of Independence - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 STRASBOURG, FRANCE - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the European Union address to the EU Parliament in Strasbourg – 0700 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (To Sep. 19)

RUSSIA - Russian Federal Duma election - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 MUNICH – 200th Munich Oktoberfest (To Oct. 4)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Sep. 25) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of Representatives election - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 53rd anniversary of independence from Portugal

WASHINGTON - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the United States, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, ⁠SEPTEMBER 25 PARIS - ​Pope Leo visits France (To Sep. 28)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

BERLIN – 52nd BMW Berlin Marathon SWITZERLAND - Switzerland Referendum election

SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 76th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (To Sep. 29) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 LUXEMBOURG - Finland President Alexander Stubb and spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb to pay a state visit to Luxembourg. (To Sep. 30)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold annual meetings (To Oct. 1) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 GLOBAL - International Day of Older Persons

ABUJA - Nigeria celebrates its 66th year of independence CHINA - 77th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China

LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (To Oct. 2) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 GUINEA - 68th anniversary of independence from France

GLOBAL - International Day of Non-Violence - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3 LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election

BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Election

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election LONDON - The OPEC+ JMMC will meet to discuss market conditions and production data.

The ⁠Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) comprises Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria and Venezuela. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – 15th Death Anniversary of Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 MOSCOW - 20th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

GLOBAL - World Sight Day LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup Meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

GLOBAL - World Post Day LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council

CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day

GLOBAL - World Day against death penalty FIJI – 56th anniversary of independence

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

LUXEMBOURG – EU ⁠Foreign Affairs Council BALI – 24th anniversary of Bali bombings

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction SAN JOSE, Chile – 16th anniversary of rescue of 33 ⁠Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine.

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council (To Oct. 16) GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day

GLOBAL - International day of rural women - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct. 23)

SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – ‌15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 ‌people and injured more than 4,000 others. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct. 30) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 ATLANTA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (To Oct. 31)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does ​not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

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