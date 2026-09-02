Mexico starts anti-dumping investigation into Japan's steel sheets

Mexico has started an anti-dumping investigation into imports of steel ‌sheet originating in Japan, according to a resolution published early on Wednesday in the country's official gazette.

The investigation, accepted by the ‌Mexican Ministry of Economy, was requested by Grupo Acerero that ‌claimed unfair international trade practices, specifically price discrimination, on imported steel sheets manufactured in Japan. The anti-dumping investigation will be done on steel ⁠sheet imports originating ​in Japan, ⁠regardless of the country of export, the resolution published in the ⁠official gazette added.

Grupo Acerero claimed that Japanese steel sheets, "entered Mexico under ​conditions of price discrimination, causing material harm to the domestic ⁠industry." Following the investigation, Mexico's Economy Ministry could determine to impose definitive ⁠anti-dumping ​duties on the products involved.

The resolution set the investigation period through 2025, and the damage analysis period from ⁠January 2023 through December 2025. Producers or individuals linked to the investigation ⁠will have 23 ⁠business days to establish their legal interest and submit responses, arguments, and evidence.