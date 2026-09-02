Mexico starts anti-dumping investigation into Japan's steel sheets

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 18:28 IST
Mexico starts anti-dumping investigation into Japan's steel sheets

Mexico has started an anti-dumping investigation into imports of steel ‌sheet originating in Japan, according to a resolution published early on Wednesday in the country's official gazette.

The investigation, accepted by the ‌Mexican Ministry of Economy, was requested by Grupo Acerero that ‌claimed unfair international trade practices, specifically price discrimination, on imported steel sheets manufactured in Japan. The anti-dumping investigation will be done on steel ⁠sheet imports originating ​in Japan, ⁠regardless of the country of export, the resolution published in the ⁠official gazette added.

Grupo Acerero claimed that Japanese steel sheets, "entered Mexico under ​conditions of price discrimination, causing material harm to the domestic ⁠industry." Following the investigation, Mexico's Economy Ministry could determine to impose definitive ⁠anti-dumping ​duties on the products involved.

The resolution set the investigation period through 2025, and the damage analysis period from ⁠January 2023 through December 2025. Producers or individuals linked to the investigation ⁠will have 23 ⁠business days to establish their legal interest and submit responses, arguments, and evidence.

TRENDING

1
Russian drones slam into central Kyiv in seventh day of strikes

Russian drones slam into central Kyiv in seventh day of strikes

Global
2
Lula's lead over Flavio Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil election, Quaest poll shows

Lula's lead over Flavio Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil election, Quaest p...

Global
3
EU to hit back at Russia after drone attack as Germany probes new sabotage cases

EU to hit back at Russia after drone attack as Germany probes new sabotage c...

Global
4
Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul outlines civic reforms, fire safety measures; targets TMC ahead of municipal polls

Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul outlines civic reforms, fire safety measures;...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Virtual Opponents to Real Effort: Wearable Bands Make Mixed-Reality Boxing Tougher

What a Passing Car Really Sounds Like: New Method Could Improve Traffic Noise Maps

The Unseen Cost of Farming: Millions Face Acute Pesticide Poisoning Worldwide

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026