Nvidia CEO urges G20 to avoid AI rules on 'theoretical' harms

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pressed G20 countries on Wednesday to avoid writing regulations for ‌AI that focus on "theoretical harms," and instead develop rules governing real-world problems connected to the technology. Huang made the comment at a tech-focused G20 meeting ‌in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, alongside U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Anthropic's ‌Tom Brown and OpenAI's Sam Altman are also scheduled to appear at the gathering on Wednesday.

Huang's message echoed those of the Trump administration and other American ⁠tech ​executives who ⁠spoke during the first part of Tuesday's meeting. The executives want less regulation around the ⁠world for their rapidly growing businesses, or to shape the rules as ​they are written.

Federal government requirements could hurt the industry's profits if they ⁠slow the release of new models or prompt the companies to change how ⁠their ​products perform to address security concerns. The U.S. is aiming to persuade G20 members at the gathering to avoid writing entirely ⁠new regulations for AI, and instead focus on writing rules for "novel" situations involving ⁠the technology, U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump's tech advisor, Michael Kratsios, said on Tuesday.