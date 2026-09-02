Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump's attack on 'birth tourism' faces uphill legal battle after Supreme Court ruling

When the U.S. Supreme Court https://www.reuters.com/legal/us-supreme-court/ in June ruled in favor of broad citizenship rights for babies born in the United States, one of the most conservative justices complained that the decision was so sweeping it would even cover so-called birth tourists. Women "who come here solely for the purpose of giving birth" would be able to get automatic citizenship for their children, ​Samuel Alito wrote, dissenting from the 6-3 ruling https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/supreme-court-rule-trump-bid-limit-birthright-citizenship-2026-06-30/ that invalidated President Donald Trump https://www.reuters.com/topic/person/donald-trump/ 's first attempt to curtail U.S. birthright citizenship.

Tesla set to hold Cybercab event in Austin, Texas

Tesla is set to hold an event for its purpose-built robotaxi Cybercab in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, amid much fanfare, as well as questions ​about regulatory hurdles and safety of the technology. Here are some details:

US factory activity slows in August; input prices remain elevated

U.S. manufacturing activity eased in August amid a slowdown in new orders and some manufacturers worried ‌that higher prices because of the ​Middle East conflict and tariffs could undercut sales. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday also noted price pressures driven by an artificial intelligence buildout. It could raise concerns about inflation broadening out and further bolster expectations of an interest rate increase this year. The moderation in factory activity followed strong growth in July. Other data confirmed the labor market remained stable, with 1.05 job openings for every unemployed person in July, up from 1.01 in June.

For Republicans, Dallas convention is both rally and rescue mission

President Donald Trump https://www.reuters.com/world/us/donald-trump/ 's Republican Party is increasingly viewing its first-of-a-kind midterm convention in Dallas next month as crucial to regaining momentum at a time when opinion polls show voter frustration over the economy and the Iran war, according to party officials, donors and convention planners. When Republicans announced the convention https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-republicans-stage-convention-dallas-ahead-midterms-2026-06-30/ earlier this year, some strategists dismissed it as a distraction as campaigns entered the final stretch. They questioned the need for a national gathering with no official party business.

US sues Kansas school district for aiding transgender students' transitions

President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday filed what ‌it said was the first lawsuit of its kind seeking to block public schools in Kansas City, Kansas, from facilitating gender transitioning for transgender students. The U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit claims a policy adopted by the city's school district directs staff to develop and implement transitioning plans for children without input from parents.

Police probe deadly shooting in Tucson outside a gay bar as hate crime

Police in Tucson, Arizona, said they were probing a deadly shooting outside a gay bar as a hate crime after a suspect fatally shot two people and later died himself shortly after reaching hospital. DETAILS:

US House passes funding bill to avert government shutdown before midterm elections

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved legislation to keep federal agencies operating beyond October 1 when existing funds are due to expire with the start of the new fiscal year. By a vote of 370-48, the House passed the extension of current spending through December 11 and sent it to President Donald Trump for signing into law. The Senate passed the measure on August 8.

The history of financing America, in six crisis episodes

Concerns over America's fiscal outlook are mounting. Long-dated Treasury yields are at their highest levels since 2007, while the national debt has surpassed $40 trillion. It is not the first time Washington has faced an imposing financing challenge. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the U.S. can grow out of the debt. But history suggests that when the Treasury cannot rely on the usual mix of investors, instruments and market conditions, it has also ‌created new methods to raise funds.

BofA vice president killed in Times Square stabbing

A Bank of America vice president was killed in a stabbing in New York City's Times Square, the second-biggest U.S. lender said on Tuesday, a random incident that took place in broad daylight in the heart of the city's tourist industry. The incident brought the streets of the area in Midtown Manhattan to a halt on Monday as emergency vehicles swarmed between the skyscrapers.

US budget deficit widens in July on higher outlays, negative tariff receipts

The U.S. federal budget deficit for July jumped to $432 billion, a record for the month, as higher outlays and more negative tariff revenues also brought the 2026 fiscal-year-to-date budget gap to $1.799 ‌trillion, topping the full fiscal 2025 deficit with two months left in the fiscal year, the U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday. Last month's budget gap, which was partly inflated by calendar shifts in benefit payments, was $141 billion, or 48%, higher than in July 2025 and was the largest monthly deficit since March 2021, when it hit $660 billion due to COVID-19 relief program spending.

Trump selects Hung Cao to serve as US Navy secretary

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he plans to nominate Hung Cao to become the next U.S. Navy secretary. "The Senate needs to confirm this Warfighter, ASAP, so he can continue the fantastic work he has been doing over the past 4 months," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump names pastor to advise administration on tobacco health

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Pastor Darrell Scott will serve his administration as an adviser for tobacco health issues on a committee that advises the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "For far too long, tobacco-related disease has taken an enormous toll on American Families, including Communities that have too often been overlooked and underserved," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump aides, fearing a midterm rout, push to keep Iran war 'quiet' for now

Top aides to President Donald Trump are pushing to keep the Iran war from escalating before November's midterm elections to staunch Republican electoral losses, four people familiar with the discussions said, a strategy that is already under strain as the United States and Iran resume their back-and-forth attacks. White House officials will consider ramping up military action after the November 3 vote, said the sources, who requested anonymity to describe internal thinking, though any return to full-scale conflict is far from a given.

Tropical Storm Edouard moves ashore Gulf Coast near Texas-Louisiana border

Tropical Storm Edouard churned out ⁠of the Gulf of Mexico and sloshed ashore ​near the Texas-Louisiana border on Tuesday, packing sustained winds of up to 60 miles per hour and unleashing soaking downpours. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Edouard made landfall near Johnson Bayou in ⁠the southwesternmost corner of Louisiana at about 2:20 p.m. Central time (1920 GMT), and veered west, spreading heavy rains and gale-force winds into southeastern Texas.

Apple Maps changes name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

Apple changed the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" on the web version of its Apple Maps following U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the lake. The move by Apple on Tuesday followed a decision by Alphabet late on Saturday to change the name of the lake on its Google Maps for U.S. users.

Warsh's Jackson Hole encore may put Trump's inflation record under a microscope

After opening the door to higher interest rates last week, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh has to decide how to follow through with actions the public and investors will see as both consistent with his own words and independent of President Donald Trump's wishes. Failing those tests could be a blow to ⁠the new Fed chief's credibility. Passing them may mean a rate hike later this month, a powerful signal from the U.S. central bank's policy committee — less than two months before key congressional elections — that Trump has failed to contain inflation and will not get the Fed's help in lowering borrowing costs on the rising national debt.

One hiker remains missing in flood-stricken Grand Canyon

Three days after a flash flood killed two people in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, search teams scoured the flood zone again on Tuesday for the last confirmed missing hiker while also watching for any more victims as yet unknown to authorities. The National Park Service on Tuesday identified the two men whose bodies were recovered after they were swept to their deaths along the canyon floor on Saturday as John Giusti, 46, and Brent ​Rosenkranz, 42, both from Granbury in Texas.

Defendant pleads not guilty in Charlie Kirk capital murder case

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting prominent U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus, pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Tuesday to a murder charge that a judge ruled could carry the death penalty. The Utah judge's ruling that there was sufficient evidence to try Robinson on a capital murder charge followed immediately by the defendant's plea marked key milestones in the case nearly a year after Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025, and concluded a packed hearing in Provo, Utah, not far from where Kirk was shot.

Exclusive-US ⁠refusals of crucial newborn vitamin spike, raising risk of dangerous bleeding

The percentage of parents and caregivers in the United States refusing a standard vitamin K shot for infants at birth has accelerated sharply this year, an exclusive data analysis for Reuters found, putting more newborns at risk of life-threatening bleeding episodes. The data confirms what a dozen pediatricians, neonatologists and pediatric critical care specialists told Reuters is a top concern: rising refusals of a life-protective shot and a growing wave of mistrust toward vaccines and other newborn interventions.

US states' lawsuit seeking to curb abortion drug access paused for now

A federal judge paused a lawsuit by Florida and Texas seeking to severely limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone nationwide while President Donald Trump's administration completes a review of the drug's safety. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, said on Monday that because the states' Republican attorneys general and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is conducting ⁠the review, had ​agreed to put the case on hold, it was reasonable to do so.

Deadlocked Lindsay Clancy jury sent home, to resume deliberations on Wednesday

A jury weighing whether Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy should be convicted of killing her three young children was sent home on Tuesday after telling the judge it was deadlocked, with deliberations set to resume on Wednesday. Judge William Sullivan in Plymouth, Massachusetts, had instructed the 12 jurors to keep deliberating after they sent him a note saying they were at an impasse after four days of deliberations in a trial that began nearly six weeks ago and featured more than 80 witnesses and over 300 exhibits.

Majority of Americans oppose Trump's new Canada tariffs, renaming Lake Ontario, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

The three-day poll, which concluded on Sunday, showed Americans are wary of the feud with Canada — for decades a top U.S. trading partner — which has escalated since trade talks between the two countries collapsed and Trump last week ordered the hike in tariffs on Canadian goods.

Blackout risk rises as heat wave stresses largest US electric grids

The risk of power outages is expected to escalate across a broad swath of the United States on Wednesday as intense heat will test the capacity of electricity supplies serving millions of homes and businesses from the Midwest through the Mid-Atlantic. The U.S. Department of Energy warned of the potential for heightened blackout risks in the PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. electric grid, which serves 67 million people in a territory stretching ⁠from Washington D.C. to Chicago.

Golf-Woods to change not guilty plea in DUI case, court documents show

Tiger Woods is scheduled to appear in a Florida court on Wednesday to change his not guilty plea as part of an ongoing impaired-driving case against the 15-times major champion, court documents showed. Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan, filed a document with the Martin County Circuit Court on Tuesday calling for a change of plea hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) on Wednesday in front of Judge Darren Steele.

Whistleblower says USPS mail-in voting restrictions could discard thousands of legal ballots

A whistleblower told Congress that the U.S. Postal Service is moving forward with plans to restrict mail-in ⁠voting that could result in thousands of legitimate ballots being discarded.

Senator Richard Blumenthal asked U.S. Postmaster General David Steiner to answer questions and provide documents on the claims detailing "USPS’ seemingly illegal plot to interfere ⁠in November’s midterms. Their system is set up to fail – and risk the right to vote for millions of Americans who cast their ballots by mail."

Trump's approval stuck at 33%; Democrats appear more fired up for midterms, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

President Donald Trump's approval rating https://www.reuters.com/data/trumps-approval-rating-2025-01-21/ was stuck at the lowest level of his political career amid broad dissatisfaction over the war in Iran and the Republican's economic stewardship, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll https://www.reuters.com/reuters-ipsos-polls/ that concluded on Monday. Just 33% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing in the White House - the third straight Reuters/Ipsos poll with that share of respondents giving the president a thumbs up.

Massachusetts Democrats renominate Senator Ed Markey in race seen as test on generational change

U.S. Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts won renomination on Tuesday, according to U.S. media, as Democratic voters favored the 80-year-old progressive over 47-year-old Seth Moulton, a moderate U.S. representative who ran on generational change. Markey, who has served in Congress for nearly 50 years, was backed by leading progressives such as Senator Bernie Sanders and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as ‌well as most members of the state's congressional delegation, including U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

USDA to test satellites, AI to try to improve ‌crop estimates amid farmer criticism

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is launching a pilot project that relies more heavily on technology as part of an effort to improve its closely watched U.S. crop acreage and yield estimates, Secretary Brooke Rollins said on Tuesday, in the face of mounting criticism over the reliability of government data. Rollins discussed USDA's data modernization plan at the Farm Progress ​Show in Boone, Iowa, following a month-long series of listening sessions with farmers and agricultural groups that have exposed frustrations with the Trump administration as the farm economy struggles.